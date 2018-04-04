FOOD & DRINK

"Crawmen" noodle soup? Montrose restaurant offering unique take on crawfish

EMBED </>More Videos

A Montrose restaurant is putting a unique twist on a season ingredient with "Crawmen."

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crawfish season is in full swing, and one noodle shop is putting a unique twist on the seasonal ingredient.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Montrose is debuting "Crawmen".

It's a mashup of ramen noodle soup and crawfish, with seafood miso, and traditional Cajun ingredients like andouille and cayenne pepper.

The chef says the dish tastes like going to a ramen shop and a crawfish boil at the same time.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya is selling "Crawmen" for $15 per bowl for a limited time through the end of May.

WANT MORE?: Houston's top 10 crawfish restaurants

EMBED More News Videos

Here is Houston's Top 10 restaurants to get your crawfish fix.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsoupMontrose
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
5 reasons every Houston foodie should attend the 2018 Tastemaker Awards
Get your burrito fix at these Houston hotspots
4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston
'La Sicilia' Brings Artisan Breads & Pastries To Montrose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Show More
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch
More News
Top Video
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
More Video