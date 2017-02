McDonald's has just unveiled its latest product, but you can't eat it.A new advertising campaign is promoting a straw that lets you sip two flavors of a shake at once.McDonald's said a whole team of engineers designed the new straw.It was created for the shamrock shake - which has a layer of chocolate on the bottom and mint on the top, so you need "the straw" to taste both flavors."The straw" debuted on Facebook Live Wednesday.