Here are some great margarita recipes from some of Houston's top restaurants.Infuse pineapple pieces in your preferred silver tequila for two days2 oz Pineapple Infused Tequila3/4 oz Agave Syrup3/4 oz Lime Juice3 Cilantro SprigsShake all ingredients with ice & strain into a glass with ice.Garnish with a cilantro sprig and a lime wedge.Lopez is a family owned and operated restaurant that has proudly served Houston, Stafford, Missouri City, Sugar Land and beyond since 1978. Their mission is to provide their customers with delicious Tex-Mex fare and world-class service. One of their most popular and unique margaritas is the "Dos Piñas." It is made from two pineapples: the pineapple we all know and love to eat and drink, and the pineapple of the agave, from which tequila is fermented. From the Lopez Family to yours: "Provecho and drink responsibly!" www.vivalopez.com 1.25 oz Jimador Silver Tequila0.75 oz Triple Sec0.50 oz Blue Curacao1.25 oz Agave Nectar1.25oz Fresh Lime Juice.El Patio has been a Houston staple for more than 50 years. It started as a family restaurant in 1964, and by the late-1960s, the well-known Club No Minors opened its, and soon, they had a night life following, too. People say you come to El Patio for the food and the people, but you stay for the margaritas. What they're most famous for is their Blue Margarita. While they didn't reveal their secret recipe, their skinny version is delicious, too.1 3/4 oz Tequila1/4 oz Lime Juice1/4 oz Grapefruit Juice1/2 oz Agave2 Muddled Serrano Coins1 Spring Oregano for GarnishMix all ingredients, shake and garnish with oregano spring.Skinny Rita's Grille was designed to allow people to enjoy Mexican and Latin food with a healthy twist. Their meats are hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and gluten-free. They cook with olive oil and coconut oil and try to support local farmers whenever possible. Their beverages are made with fresh juice and organic tequilas. www.srgrille.com 2oz Roca Patron Reposado1oz Grand Marnier1oz fresh lime juiceShake with ice vigorously for at least 10 secondsPour into a frosted glass rimmed with salt, garnish with limeMolina's Cantina is Houston's oldest Tex-Mex restaurant, family-owned and operated restaurant serving traditional Tex-Mex food since 1941. Visit one of three locations (4720 Washington, 7901 Westheimer, or 3801 Bellaire) and enjoy the flavors and history of a Houston legend. www.molinasrestaurants.com 1 part Agave Tequila1 part Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice1 part CointreauShake & pour over Ice.Spanish Village is a 62 year-old, third generation, operation. They still operate & cookvery much the same way their Grandparents & Parents did years ago. The food is prepared with the freshest & finest ingredients using family recipes handed down from loved ones. The homemade margaritas don't include any mixes or concentrates.