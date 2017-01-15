FOOD & DRINK

Liberty Kitchen is helping to provide safety gear to young skaters
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Liberty Kitchen restaurant chain is helping out with an effort to provide safety gear to young skaters. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Liberty Kitchen restaurant chain is helping out with an effort to provide safety gear to young skaters.

Liberty kitchen created a special meal called the 'Grind-Out Platter.'
RELATED: Eat green at Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse

It comes with a brisket and green chili burrito, a taco, ribs, and more.

$3 from each meal will go towards buying the type of helmets required at the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark near Downtown Houston.

"We're looking for that thousand, thousand helmet goal, and it's important because these helmets are certified. They have to be certified because the park is a City of Houston park and that's just the requirement," said Brian Schrumpf of FEED, TX.
RELATED: Watch as this adorable dog skateboards down the beach

The helmet fundraising event will run until around the first week of March.

A concert and skate event called 'Skatestock Five' will be held at the Jamail Skatepark on March 25.
Related Topics:
foodskateboardingsocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
Fans get free food at new Chick-fil-A location
New Naked Chicken Chalupa bares it all at Taco Bell
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
Hundreds were medically treated at Houston Marathon
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
Dallas Cowboys comeback falls short to the Green Bay Packers
Passengers stuck aboard ship in Galveston
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
Eddie Long, scandalous megachurch pastor, dies
Show More
Kids burned while roasting marshmallows
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
PHOTOS: 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Good Samaritan hops out of car to save choking man
More News
Top Video
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
More Video