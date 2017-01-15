The Liberty Kitchen restaurant chain is helping out with an effort to provide safety gear to young skaters.Liberty kitchen created a special meal called the 'Grind-Out Platter.'It comes with a brisket and green chili burrito, a taco, ribs, and more.$3 from each meal will go towards buying the type of helmets required at the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark near Downtown Houston."We're looking for that thousand, thousand helmet goal, and it's important because these helmets are certified. They have to be certified because the park is a City of Houston park and that's just the requirement," said Brian Schrumpf of FEED, TX.The helmet fundraising event will run until around the first week of March.A concert and skate event called 'Skatestock Five' will be held at the Jamail Skatepark on March 25.