Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items

Taco lovers are in for a new treat.The infamous Torchy's Tacos just unveiled new menu items for the summer.- a Romaine, arugula & picked mint, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, corn, cotija cheese, peppadew peppers & pistachios with a drizzle of chipotle ranch & a side of champagne vinaigrette.- Corn-meal crusted catfish, poblano slaw, cotija cheese, peppadew peppers, cilantro & a lime wedge with avocado sauce on a flour tortilla.- Fajita chicken, fresh spinach, roasted corn, green chiles and freshly grated cheddar jack cheese with chipotle sauce & a side of bacon bourbon marmalade on a flour tortilla.- Torchy's Green Chile Queso upgraded with Texas Chorizo.And the restaurant didn't forget about their smaller fans either.- All beef hot dog with shredded cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ketchup."We always try to take our guest's needs into consideration, and for the past 10 years, our taco junkies have been begging us to add a salad," said Mike Rypka, founder and vice president of marketing and culinary in a press release. "We tested all of the new menu items at the beginning of the year...We didn't expect that all of them would have rave reviews but they did so it only made sense to add them to the permanent menu."The items will be released to the permanent menu on July 12.