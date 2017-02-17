Let's Eat: Lucille's luscious hanger steak with potatoes

HOUSTON (KTRK) --If you're ready to cozy up to a hearty plate of hanger steak, check out this recipe from Lucille's chef and owner Chris Williams -- it's perfect for date night!
Lucille's hanger steak
Ingredients
- 5oz hanger steak
- 1 cup fingerling potatoes
- 1 cup of fresh Gulf oysters
- Fish fry cornmeal mix
- 3 pieces broccolini
Start with your favorite homemade mayonnaise recipe, but don't use the eggs. Instead, use a 1/4 cup of the raw oysters. Finish the mayo with a touch of Sriracha and honey to taste.
For the potatoes, boil for ten minutes until tender, then transfer to a hot sauté pan and cook until crispy. Add fresh garlic and your favorite herbs to taste.
For the broccolini, simply poach in a 1/4 cup of chicken stock with a pat of butter until tender.
For the steak, season with salt and pepper. Cook in a high heat sauté pan with olive oil and a bit of whole butter. Sear on all sides then place in a 400-degree oven for 5 minutes for medium rare.
For the oysters, heat a pan of peanut oil to 350 degrees. Dredge the oysters in the fry mix, then fry for about 90 seconds.
Place the potatoes on the plate then top with the broccolini. Top the broccolini with the sliced hanger steak and arrange the oysters around the plate. Top the steak and the oysters with a bit of the mayo mixture.
