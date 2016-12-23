Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Add some Italian flair to your holiday meals with this Christmas cannoli recipe from Houston eatery Prego.
CHRISTMAS CANNOLI RECIPE
Shells
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 cup marsala
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 2 tablespoon water
- 1 egg white
- 1 quart frying oil
- Combine all dry ingredients
- Add all wet ingredients except for the egg white and frying oil
- Knead until a smooth constancy is achieved
- Wrap in plastic and chill for two hours
- Heat the oil to 350*F
- Using a pasta machine, sheet out dough to the smallest setting, keeping dough well-floured
- Cut out dough with a three-inch round cutter
- Wrap the cut out pieces of dough around cannoli tubes, using the egg whites to seal the dough together
- Once the oil reaches 350*F, fry the wrapped cannolis in the oil for about three minutes until golden brown
- Let cool at room temp while preparing the filling.
Filling
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- In a medium mixing bowl mix all ingredients together
- Place filling in piping bag with star tip and set aside
Final preparation
- 1 cup dark chocolate
- 1 cup pistachios
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together
- Place the chilled cannoli shells in the freezer for about 5 minutes
- Melt the chocolate
- Chop the pistachios
- Once the cannolis are frozen, use your finger to coat the inside of the shells with chocolate and dip the ends
- Place shells back in the freezer until chocolate hardens
- Pipe in the filling
- Dip the end of the filled shells into chopped pistachios
- Sprinkle powder sugar and drizzle remaining chocolate over the top
- Enjoy!
