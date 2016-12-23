LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego
Add some flair to your holiday gatherings with this Christmas cannoli recipe. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Add some Italian flair to your holiday meals with this Christmas cannoli recipe from Houston eatery Prego.

CHRISTMAS CANNOLI RECIPE
Shells
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk

  • 1/2 cup marsala
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon water
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 quart frying oil


  1. Combine all dry ingredients
  2. Add all wet ingredients except for the egg white and frying oil
  3. Knead until a smooth constancy is achieved

  4. Wrap in plastic and chill for two hours
  5. Heat the oil to 350*F
  6. Using a pasta machine, sheet out dough to the smallest setting, keeping dough well-floured
  7. Cut out dough with a three-inch round cutter
  8. Wrap the cut out pieces of dough around cannoli tubes, using the egg whites to seal the dough together
  9. Once the oil reaches 350*F, fry the wrapped cannolis in the oil for about three minutes until golden brown
  10. Let cool at room temp while preparing the filling.

Filling
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar


  1. In a medium mixing bowl mix all ingredients together
  2. Place filling in piping bag with star tip and set aside


Final preparation
  • 1 cup dark chocolate
  • 1 cup pistachios
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together
  2. Place the chilled cannoli shells in the freezer for about 5 minutes
  3. Melt the chocolate
  4. Chop the pistachios
  5. Once the cannolis are frozen, use your finger to coat the inside of the shells with chocolate and dip the ends
  6. Place shells back in the freezer until chocolate hardens

  7. Pipe in the filling
  8. Dip the end of the filled shells into chopped pistachios
  9. Sprinkle powder sugar and drizzle remaining chocolate over the top
  10. Enjoy!


