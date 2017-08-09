LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Oatmeal chocolate pecan cookies from Ooh La La

Learn how to make Ooh La La's famous oatmeal chocolate pecan cookies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's nothing better than a good cookie recipe, and Ooh La La has one that takes the cake! Check out the video above to see pastry chef Vanessa O'Donnell whip up a batch of her delicious oatmeal chocolate pecan cookies.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 cups of oatmeal
  • 1 1/2 cups of Rice Krispie cereal
  • 1 1/2 cups of coconut
  • 12 cup of mini chocolate chips
  • 12 cup of pecans


Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Measure flour into a dry measuring cup and level with a knife. Combine flour and next four ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Place sugars and butter in a large bowl and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add vanilla and egg and beat until blended. Gradually add flour mixture, beating at low speed just until combined. Stir in oatmeal, Rice Krispie cereal, coconut, pecans and chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned.

Allow cookies to cool for approximately two minutes. Remove cookies from pans and cool on wire.

