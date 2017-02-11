HOUSTON (KTRK) --Kroger discontinued their senior discount program earlier this week.
Kroger was the only grocery chain to offer a senior discount. It was for 10 percent off its private label Kroger brands to customers age 59 and over.
The shopping chain said they discontinued the program on Feb. 8 and released the following statement.
We are constantly working to bring every customer the most value for their grocery shopping dollar. We recognize some seniors have a limited budget to fulfill their personal grocery shopping needs. In recent years, we have introduced more ways than ever before to save at Kroger and on Kroger.com. We've committed to lowering thousands of prices on the items that our customers purchase most often, including Kroger (corporate) brand products. We continue to accept print coupons, and we also offer 100s of digital coupons that are available to download at Kroger.com and on the free Kroger app. We encourage customers to view our weekly circular to find special pricing, promotions, and events.