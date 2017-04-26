HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get your lederhosen and dirndls ready! ABC13 got an early look at King's BierHaus in the Heights ahead of its May 8 opening.
The new location will feature German classics like gourmet sausages and pretzels mixed with new favorites like fried chicken and hamburgers -- and beer, of course!
"If you have been to Oktoberfest, anyone that's lived in Germany or been stationed there can relate to what we are about to bring to the table. We seat over 400 people, so we are going to have a party here every day of the week," said co-owner Philipp Sitter.
King's is perhaps one of the most hotly anticipated restaurant openings in Houston history -- 1,000 tickets to the Bavarian beer hall's grand opening celebration sold out within a minute.
The original King's opened in Pearland in 2011 and quickly came to be recognized as one of the best German restaurants in the United states.
