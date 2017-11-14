Today is National Hamburger Day, one of our favorite unofficial holidays, and we've put together a list of our favorite spots to help you find the beef.We recently asked ABC-13 viewers for their favorite burger here in the Houston area. Here are the top 10:Tookie's in Seabrook took the top spot with an overwhelming majority. Their super-sized Certified Angus beef patties are made fresh daily, with fresh cut locally grown produce. They've also got a fun 1970s vibe to go along with the delicious menu.The hamburgers at Miller's Cafe are made on their famous poppy seed bun. There are four different locations and the menus vary slightly from location to location. Viewers love Miller's because they say it's consistently delicious.Hubcap has three locations - two in Houston and one in Kemah. Hubcap Grill is known for its juicy burgers, great french fries and old fashioned root beer in the bottle. Try some of the specialty burgers like the Maffaletta Burger, Greek Burger, Cheeto-Burger, Philly Cheese Steak Burger, and the new BBQ Burger! The downtown location accepts cash only.It's the burger joint under the freeway. Located just off Westpark near Southwest Freeway, Bubba's Texas Burger Shack offers your choice of regular beef or buffalo burger patties. The Shack says buffalo meat has 70 percent less fat, half the calories, and 30 percent more protein than meat.They've got eight locations in the Houston area and a new location opening soon in Cinco Ranch. After several years of fine dining experience, a local couple decided to open JAX Burgers Fries & Shakes for all to enjoy. They've got one of the best deals in town - the $6 lunch combo includes a 1/4 lb. cheeseburger with a Mountain Dew and Doritos.If you're going to Sparkle's, make sure you're going with an empty stomach. Their burgers are huge! The onion rings are also a crowd favorite.There's a Christian's in Midtown, Washington, and the newest location in The Heights. They've been voted Houston's Best Burger several times and even made a national top 10 list. University of Houston students get 10 percent off with a student ID.Your favorite Pappa's restaurants make a good burger too! There's a restaurant near The Galleria and you can also grab a Pappa's burger in the Hobby Airport. On Saturdays before each Texans home game they have a Pep Party where you can win Texans gear and game tickets. Make sure to join their eClub for exclusive offers.Mel's Country Cafe in Tomball is a family owned business that first started out as Mary's Fried Chicken. Now they're known for the Mega Mel Burger. It's one and a half pounds of ground beef, a full pound of bacon, 1/4 pound of cheese, and all the trimmings. To get your name on the wall you must eat everything on your plate in under two hours without help, and be able to walk and talk without getting sick.If you think you really love burgers, try The Challenge. It's eight 1/4 lb. patties, eight slices of cheese, topped with bacon, jalepenos, and BBQ sauce all on a bun. Double dog dare ya! They're also home of one of the hottest burgers in Texas. Charlie's Five Alarm Fire Burger is a 1/4 burger topped with habaneros, jalapenos, green and red sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Finish it and you'll get your photo on the wall.