It's National Chocolate Chip Day!

Chocolate lovers unite! Today is National Chocolate Chip Day.

Try this recipe as you and your family celebrate the most glorious holiday and indulge in some chocolate chip cookies today.

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup sugar
2 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons ground flax seed
2/3 cups chocolate chips

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients together in bowl before mixing in chocolate chips.
2. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the batter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
3. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes, allow to cool before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Katherine Whaley

Send in your favorite chocolate chip recipe to news@abc13.com
