It's National Chocolate Chip Day!

Ingredients

Directions

Chocolate lovers unite! Today is National Chocolate Chip Day.Try this recipe as you and your family celebrate the most glorious holiday and indulge in some chocolate chip cookies today.1 cup creamy peanut butter1/2 cup sugar2 egg whites1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon vanilla2 tablespoons ground flax seed2/3 cups chocolate chips1. Mix all ingredients together in bowl before mixing in chocolate chips.2. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the batter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.3. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes, allow to cool before serving.Send in your favorite chocolate chip recipe to news@abc13.com