How to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2149407" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The new Krispy Kreme is located at 4061 Spencer Highway and will be open Sunday through Thursday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.