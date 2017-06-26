How to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Free doughnuts!
Krispy Kreme is opening a new location in Pasadena Tuesday and will be giving away free doughnuts for a year to the first 100 guests in line, as well as a commemorative T-shirt.
"The new shop is approximately 3460 square feet and features a drive-thru and Krispy Kreme's classic welcoming atmosphere. The shop will feature premium coffee and more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's one-of-a-kind doughnuts, including the signature Original Glazed doughnut loved by fans all over the world," a press release read.
If you want to make sure you snag a sweet prize at the grand opening event, get there early. It opens at 6 a.m., but people will be lined up well before that time.
The first customer in line wins one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year. Customers two through 100 win one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year, and the first 100 customers in line get a grand opening T-shirt.
The new Krispy Kreme is located at 4061 Spencer Highway and will be open Sunday through Thursday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
You can follow the grand opening activities on Facebook and Twitter using #KrispyKremeLive.
Krispy Kreme returned to Houston in 2015, opening its first location in the city on 8611 Westheimer since closing its Bayou City location in 2006.
