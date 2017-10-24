HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston restaurant unveils Astros-inspired 'Orbit Juice'

EMBED </>More Videos

Bosscat Kitchen and Libation's 'Orbit Juice' is only around for the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A local restaurant has just unveiled a new drink in honor of the Houston Astros.

'Orbit Juice' is a tasty new cocktail at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, and is an inspired take on a Paloma with tequila, citrus, bitters and grapefruit.

The special drink is available only during the World Series, and runs $8.

The cocktail is among a number of specials during the big game. Bosscat is also offering $5 Texas draft beers during the games.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is at 4310 Westheimer.

Meantime, at FM Kitchen & Bar (1112 Shepherd), Astros fans can get a hot dog and 8th Wonder Dome Feaux'm beer combo for just $5.

FM will also sell $1 Orange and Blue Jell-O shots during the World Series games.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Houston Astros fans get inked for World Series
EMBED More News Videos

Some fan are showing skin-deep pride for their Houston Astros.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodHouston Astrosworld seriesrestaurantbuzzworthybardrinkingHouston
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Dallas Keuchel, Clayton Kershaw unfazed by hot Game 1 forecast
Plenty of sizzle as Dodgers, Astros square off
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
Houston bride wears Astros jersey to reception
More Houston Astros
FOOD & DRINK
Check your fridge! Veggies recalled for listeria fears
Astros fans can earn a free donut today
Fun facts about iconic canned meat Spam
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Show More
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
Houston can't contain its love for the Astros
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
More News
Top Video
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Houston Astros fans get inked for World Series
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
More Video