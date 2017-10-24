Houston restaurant unveils Astros-inspired 'Orbit Juice'

HOUSTON, Texas --A local restaurant has just unveiled a new drink in honor of the Houston Astros.
'Orbit Juice' is a tasty new cocktail at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, and is an inspired take on a Paloma with tequila, citrus, bitters and grapefruit.
The special drink is available only during the World Series, and runs $8.
The cocktail is among a number of specials during the big game. Bosscat is also offering $5 Texas draft beers during the games.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is at 4310 Westheimer.
Meantime, at FM Kitchen & Bar (1112 Shepherd), Astros fans can get a hot dog and 8th Wonder Dome Feaux'm beer combo for just $5.
FM will also sell $1 Orange and Blue Jell-O shots during the World Series games.
