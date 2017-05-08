@HEB @Whataburger OMG I've been asking them to make the salsa for grocery buying w00t! — Jojopetv (@jojopetv) May 5, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1769802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A McKinney pastor's video about his love for Whataburger is quickly going viral.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1740998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whataburger creates "Whatastadium" out of food

You can now find more of Whataburger's fan favorites at H-E-B.The famous Texas fast food restaurant started selling its picante sauce and salsa verde.Whataburger made the announcement on May 5 in honor of Cinco de Mayo, and the news made a lot of people very happy."The Whataburger picante sauce is one of my guilty pleasures," Twitter use @jasonjermaine wrote."Finally! I've been begging y'all to release the picante for a while now," Twitter user @blankenshipb wrote."Whether you're topping off your Taquito eggs with our Picante Sauce or adding a spoonful of Salsa Verde to fresh-off-the-grill fajitas, you can add flavor to meals any time of day. Our Salsa Verde and Picante Sauce are really versatile and work well with so many different kinds of foods," said Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. "We're grateful for our partnership with H-E-B that allows us to bring these sauces into our customers' kitchens to enjoy on their favorite recipes."The sauces will be sold in jars, instead of the packets most of you are familiar with, and you'll be able to find them in the hot sauce aisle at H-E-B.