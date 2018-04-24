FOOD & DRINK

Baltimore dinner goes up in flames after Saganaki cheese sets off sprinklers

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
A Baltimore business dinner went up in flames when the restaurant's sprinkler system activated from a fiery cheese dish.

James Hughes was having dinner with business partners on April 17 at the Cava Mezze.

He ordered Saganaki, a Greek cheese-based dish that is sometimes lit on fire before being served.

A video shared on social media shows three restaurant workers lighting the cheese dish on fire, then seconds later the servers are doused with water when the sprinkler system is activated.

Hughes said they "ordered too much Saganaki."

