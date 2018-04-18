BURGERS

Astros minor league team gets first contestant in massive burger eating challenge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros' minor league affiliate in Corpus Christi has claimed its first victim of the Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60 Challenge.

Earlier this month, the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks posed an eating challenge to fans who can devour their home ballpark's six-pound behemoth of a burger in 60 minutes or less.

The first challenger since the contest was announced was high school coach Jay Suarez. The Hooks' Twitter account chronicled the determined gorging gladiator's food fight with the stacked feast on Wednesday.

Suarez had to consume the sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, pickles and back that comprise the burger.

In the end, though, Suarez failed in his quest, and the Hooks declared the maker of the burger - "Chef Matt" - the victor in this round.

Had Suarez succeeded, he would have received a jersey and ball signed by Keuchel, tickets to a select Astros game, and a meet-and-greet with the Astros pitching ace.

Instead, though, Suarez had to pay $60, the price of the burger at the ballpark.

