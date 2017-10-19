How many times has a Chick-Fil-A craving hit you on a Sunday? If you've lost count, this Chick-Fil-A copycat recipe might be the answer to your craving.
The website, Passion For Savings has created a recipe that replicates Chick-Fil-A nuggets and the tasty sauce.
Ingredients
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup Ken's Steakhouse Honey Mustard Dressing (or another honey mustard dressing)
- 1 tsp Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
- 1/2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Nuggets:
- 1 cup Dill Pickle Juice
- 1 lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
- 1 Egg
- 1 cup Milk
- 1 1/2 cup Flour
- 3 tbsp Powdered Sugar
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 1/2 tsp Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Paprika
- Peanut Oil
Directions:
1.To make the sauce, combine the honey mustard dressing, BBQ sauce, vinegar and set aside.
2.Cut the chicken breasts into small bite size nuggets and place them in a zip-lock bag with the pickle juice. Shake up and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours.
3.Combine egg and milk into a large bowl.
4.Drain the pickle juice from the chicken and add to the chicken to the egg/milk mixture in the bowl. Toss to ensure all the pieces are coated.
5.In a zip-lock bag, combine flour, powered sugar, paprika, salt, and pepper and shake well to mix.
6.Add chicken to the bag and shake to get the chicken coated.
7.Heat oil on medium heat (to about 375)
8.Cook the chicken in oil until there is a golden crispy crust (around 3-4 minutes)
9.Remove chicken and drain the excess grease on paper towels.
