Cheetos comes out with new flamin' hot flavor

To help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Chicago restaurant has come up with what it's calling the "hottest drink on earth."

Cheetos added more heat to its Flamin' Hot flavor.Cheetos' newest snack flavor is the Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch.It was announced at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in May and was supposed to come out in stores in July. But it was released a month early in stores across the country including Safeway, Giant, Wegmans, Target, 7-11 and Walgreens.But beware. Do you remember when Cheetos first came out with the Flamin' Hot flavor several years ago?There were reports that parents had to rush their children to the hospital because of the strange color of their stool. Turns out that it was just the dye used to give the snack its color, which was harmless.That same dye is used in this chipotle flavor.