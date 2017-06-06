FREE FOOD

Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with FREE ICE CREAM!

EMBED </>More Videos

Ready for some free ice cream? Postmates is delivering 10,000 pints of free ice cream this Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your spoons, H-town! In honor of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, Postmates is doling out 10,000 pints of free ice cream this Wednesday, June 7.

The first 5,000 Houstonians who download the food delivery app at springboard.postmates.com/ICECREAM, add any two pints of ice cream from a local parlor to their cart and enter the code ICECREAM at checkout will receive their order free of charge.

According to data compiled by Postmates and National Today, Houston comes in at No. 27 on the list of most chocolate ice cream-loving cities across the country, behind our Lone Star brethren San Antonio (No. 1), Austin (No. 19) and Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 22).

MORE ICE CREAM: Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results

EMBED More News Videos

This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamdessertsfree foodfree stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Museum of Ice Cream set to open
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with tasty results
FREE FOOD
WIC provides free and low cost meals for Houston kids
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Kids can win Astros tickets and more for reading
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Black Beans and Rice from David & Mamma Nuno
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Quinoa Salad from Mayra Moreno
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Mexican Guacamole from Patricia Lopez
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Tortilla Soup from Patricia Lopez
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
EXCLUSIVE: Accused upskirt photographer tells his side
Road damaged in Ft. Bend Co. near overturned truck
A few more downpours around Houston today
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 3-day sale
Show More
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Ducks, llama fetus and other unusual items found at IAH
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Man caught driving with horse in truck bed
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Rex Ryan, brother Rob Ryan get into bar fight
Bear breaks into home and 'plays' piano
EXCLUSIVE: Accused upskirt photographer tells his side
More Video