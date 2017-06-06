Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with FREE ICE CREAM!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Grab your spoons, H-town! In honor of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, Postmates is doling out 10,000 pints of free ice cream this Wednesday, June 7.
The first 5,000 Houstonians who download the food delivery app at springboard.postmates.com/ICECREAM, add any two pints of ice cream from a local parlor to their cart and enter the code ICECREAM at checkout will receive their order free of charge.
According to data compiled by Postmates and National Today, Houston comes in at No. 27 on the list of most chocolate ice cream-loving cities across the country, behind our Lone Star brethren San Antonio (No. 1), Austin (No. 19) and Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 22).
