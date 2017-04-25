COOL SPACES

Burger so spicy it comes with a waiver

Little Bitty Burger Barn (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The tiny red barn and the huge Double Dare Burger put Little Bitty Burger Barn on the map as one of Houston's favorite neighborhood burger shacks.

With sizzling bacon and a collection of hot sauces greeting you as soon as you walk through the door, Little Bitty Burger Barn offers Texans delicious hamburgers of all shapes and kinds. Boasting over thirty different kinds of burgers, Little Bitty Burger Barn has a burger for everyone, no matter what your preference! Using sauces from all across the nation, owner Orlando del Cid hopes to bring new flavors and experiences to all his customers.

Given the sheer selection of the specialty burgers, the Little Bitty Burger Barn offers two challenge burgers: the "Double Dare Burger" and the "Charlie's 5 Alarm Fire Burger." The "Double Dare Burger," a massive, two-pound burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and bacon, topped off with eight burger patties with cheese, has never seen its eater finish in less than thirty minutes.

Meanwhile, the "Charlie's 5 Alarm Fire Burger" requires its eater to sign a waiver before they begin indulging in the spiciest burger in all of Texas.

Oftentimes, Orlando del Cid watches these customers take a few bites before rushing around the restaurant, desperate for water. Jokingly, he smiles and says, "I guess the heat gets them."

