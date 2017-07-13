Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The anticipation is over. Blue Bell Ice Cream announced its newest flavor.
Blue Bell introduced Sweet 'n Salty Crunch-delicious vanilla ice cream with chocolate-coated pretzel bites as the new flavor Thursday morning.
Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch-delicious vanilla ice cream w/chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks. pic.twitter.com/wkJzE5AYSD— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 13, 2017
It was just a few weeks ago that Blue Bell released three new flavors.
The iconic Brenham-based ice creamery announced on social media July 11 that it would reveal the new flavor on Thursday, and shared a short video, telling its followers to "crunch on these clues."
The new flavor release coincides with July's National Ice Cream Month.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
It’s our favorite time of year…Happy National Ice Cream Month! #nationalicecreammonth #bluebellicecream #bluebell pic.twitter.com/JxfVBzeSAy— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2017