FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Bell reveals its newest ice cream flavor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The anticipation is over. Blue Bell Ice Cream announced its newest flavor.

Blue Bell introduced Sweet 'n Salty Crunch-delicious vanilla ice cream with chocolate-coated pretzel bites as the new flavor Thursday morning.


It was just a few weeks ago that Blue Bell released three new flavors.

The iconic Brenham-based ice creamery announced on social media July 11 that it would reveal the new flavor on Thursday, and shared a short video, telling its followers to "crunch on these clues."


The new flavor release coincides with July's National Ice Cream Month.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodice creamblue belldessertssocial mediatexasBrenham
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Blue Bell releases 3 new flavors
FOOD & DRINK
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Grab the ketchup! It's National French Fry Day
Domino's Pizza offering half-off pizzas through Sunday
Try these amazing gourmet breakfast sandwiches
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Another round of storms Thursday
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Show More
10-year-old calls 911 after dad killed in boat crash
UH OH! Man needs help finding fiancee's engagement ring
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Domino's Pizza offering half-off pizzas through Sunday
More News
Top Video
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
More Video