Blue Bell releases 3 new flavors

Are you an ice cream lover? Blue Bell introduced three new flavors across the nation."Cookie Two Step," "Pineapple Sherbet" and "Red, White & Blue Bell" are all in grocery stores near you.Blue Bell originally released Cookie Two Step in July 2016; however, it was recalled three months after its release amid new concerns about listeria linked to the cookie dough, produced by Iowa-based Aspen Hollis. The recall included all half gallons and pints produced between Feb. 2 and Sept. 7.This delicious flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, chunks of chocolate creme filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.The "Red, White & Blue Bell" features vanilla, blueberry and strawberry ice cream flavors, added with strawberry chunks and sweetened blueberries."Pineapple Sherbet" is just the way it sounds, pineapple sherbet.