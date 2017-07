This week I reached out for a Triple Thick Brown Sugar Bacon BLT, new for a limited time only, at Arby's with 3,300 restaurants across, up and down the U.S. Sometimes all you have to do is read the menu to know, "I gotta try that."Triple - thick - brown sugar - bacon. Stop me when you hear something you're not craving. Usually I say, if it takes six words to name it, don't order it. But these are unusual times.