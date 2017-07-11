COCKTAIL

Here are 5 Houston places to celebrate National Mojito Day

Here are 5 places in Houston to celebrate National Mojito Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tuesday marks a national day dedicated to that cooling, minty, lime-flavored cocktail, the mojito.

The traditional Cuban highball consists of white rum, sugar or sugar cane juice, lime juice, soda water, and mint leaves, which bartenders muddle as part of the trademark for the drink.

The mojito's origins vary, with historians contending Cuban sugar cane fields of the 19th century were instrumental in the drink's beginnings. Another story traces the cocktail's beginning to the 16th century with similarities to a drink called "El Draque," which was named after English navigator Sir Francis Drake.

Nevertheless, here are five places in Houston you can sip on the mojito today:

  • Reef's 3rd Bar, Midtown

  • Bar Boheme, Montrose

  • The Flat, Hyde Park

  • Churrascos, multiple locations

  • Truluck's, multiple locations

Know of a place that mixes a good mojito? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

