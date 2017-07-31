4 local Frenchy's Chicken locations closing today

Frenchy's Chicken is popular with Houstonians and there are changes coming.After rumors that they were closing their doors started circulating, they released the statement below:"Frenchy's Chicken has been committed to serving the greater Houston community since we opened in 1969. Some locations are owned and operated by franchisees. As part of our ongoing service commitment to our customers and the integrity of our brand, we recently chose to terminate our agreement with a non-compliant franchisee. The four locations owned and operated by this franchisee will be closed as a result on Monday, July 31."We won't be losing Frenchy's all together, but four locations will be closing.The four locations are:Fuqua Location- 11051 Fuqua Houston, Texas 77089Jones at West Road Location- 9344 Jones Road, Houston Texas 77065Kirby Location- 8110 Kirby Drive, Houston, TexasMissouri City Location- 1737 FM 2234 Missouri City, Texas 77489