A driver is alive after escaping his 18-wheeler, after it caught fire in north Houston.Houston Transtar cameras captured the flames disintegrating his rig along the southbound lanes of I-45 North, just south of West Road, around 11:23 p.m. Tuesday.All southbound lanes were closed in the area. Later, police were able to open a far left lane to relieve the back up and get traffic moving again.One witness, Jonathan Johnson, said, "We were driving down I-45 and heard a boom, boom, boom."Johnson added he had to pull in to a nearby hotel parking lot because the smoke was so bad."We're stuck here waiting for traffic to clear," added Johnson.People at the scene said they saw the driver walking around as his rig burned.Flames burned the truck to the ground. It is not known what caused the fire or what the 18-wheeler was hauling at the time.