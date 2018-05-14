Fists fly as massive brawl involving woman with bat breaks out at southeast Houston apartments

Dozens of people were caught on camera in a massive fight that broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at video of a no holds barred brawl at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

In the shocking video, you see a woman hitting a man with a baseball bat. That man starts punching and then a crowd of about a dozen people join in.

The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.

Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.

We do not know if anyone was arrested or injured.

FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out at apartments in SE Houston
Raw video shows the moment an intense fight broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

