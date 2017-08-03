Fire sweeps through Dubai high rise residential building

Another high rise residential building has caught fire - this time in Dubai.The blaze is currently burning at the 82-story Marina Torch building, where it is currently Friday in the early morning hours.One resident told ABC News that she thinks the fire broke out around the 65th floor and spread down. She said she has seen several people get out, but is not sure if there are still people trapped inside.The Marina Torch is the fifth tallest residential building in the world. It was completed in 2011. The waterfront tower consists of six retail spaces and 676 residential apartments.There was also a fire at the building in 2015.In June, at least 79 people were killed in a high rise fire in London. Last month, three people were killed when a fire broke out in a residential high rise building in Honolulu.