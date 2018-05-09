EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3447361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flames and smoke seen for miles after explosion in Texas City

A mineral oil fire prompted by a transformer explosion has reignited this morning at the CenterPoint Energy facility in Texas City.The explosion occurred late Tuesday afternoon at the facility near FM 517 and Highway 146. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire prompted road closures and power outages before the situation was brought under control.Early Wednesday morning, the Texas City Office of Emergency Management posted that the fire has reignited. They say first responders are on the scene. There is not believed to be any impact on the public.Mineral oil is sometimes used to insulate electrical equipment. Firefighters had to wait for it to burn out.