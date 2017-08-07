ROBBERY

HPD: Robber seen reaching into drive-thru window, taking cash

Robber who forced himself through drive-thru window is on the run (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a robber who held up multiple fast food restaurants on the city's north side, including one where he was seen reaching into a drive-through window and taking a cash register.

Police believe the man seen in a video of a July 29 heist at a McDonald's on Lockwood is the same person who held up five other restaurants last month.

In video of the robbery, a man drives up to a drive-thru window in a blue sedan after placing an order. Appearing to pay in cash, the robber makes his move when the cash register pops out.

Police describe the robber as a black man, 22-25 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" and 140 to 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.



HPD also says the suspect is linked to the following robberies:

  • Sept. 21: McDonald's at 10450 Northwest Freeway at 11:11 p.m.

  • Sept. 22: McDonald's at 5301 East Freeway at 12:05 a.m.

  • Sept. 22: Burger King at 1094 Federal at 6:28 p.m.

  • Sept. 22: McDonald's at 10323 East Freeway at 9 p.m.

  • Sept. 22: McDonald's at 12020 Northwest Freeway at 11:11 p.m.


