Check your lottery tickets carefully. One sold in the Houston area is worth $30 million!The Texas Lottery website says the $30 million ticket was sold at a convenience store on Lee near Greens Road in northeast Houston, not far from Bush Airport.That ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday night: 20-24-27-37-39-41The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn't been won since at least January.