15-year-old boy is shot after argument over girl turns violent

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg after an argument over a girl turned violent. (KTRK)

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a fight over a girl led to a 15-year-old boy being shot in the middle of a street in Spring.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live in Spring with updates on this developing story all morning on ABC13.

It happened around 8:00 Sunday night in the 3900 block of Comal River Loop in Creekside Village.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is going to be okay.

Investigators say at least half a dozen shots were fired.

At first, neighbors thought it was fireworks.

It appears there were several teens outside when the shooting happened. Deputies believe it started as some kind of argument over a girl that broke out into a fight.

Investigators say one 18-year-old was arrested.

It's unclear if they are looking for more suspects.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
teenagerviolenceshootingfightSpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
Astros fans celebrate win for the ages
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Beautiful today, but spooky showers tomorrow
Spacey apologizes after accusation, reveals sexuality
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Show More
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
Jailer accused of allowing inmate attack
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Police: Man dies after terrorizing two women
More News
Top Video
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
Astros fans celebrate win for the ages
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2
More Video