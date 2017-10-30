Deputies say a fight over a girl led to a 15-year-old boy being shot in the middle of a street in Spring.It happened around 8:00 Sunday night in the 3900 block of Comal River Loop in Creekside Village.The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is going to be okay.Investigators say at least half a dozen shots were fired.At first, neighbors thought it was fireworks.It appears there were several teens outside when the shooting happened. Deputies believe it started as some kind of argument over a girl that broke out into a fight.Investigators say one 18-year-old was arrested.It's unclear if they are looking for more suspects.