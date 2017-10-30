SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies say a fight over a girl led to a 15-year-old boy being shot in the middle of a street in Spring.
It happened around 8:00 Sunday night in the 3900 block of Comal River Loop in Creekside Village.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is going to be okay.
Investigators say at least half a dozen shots were fired.
At first, neighbors thought it was fireworks.
It appears there were several teens outside when the shooting happened. Deputies believe it started as some kind of argument over a girl that broke out into a fight.
Investigators say one 18-year-old was arrested.
It's unclear if they are looking for more suspects.
