FBI conducts raid on health care agency in SW Houston

There is an ongoing federal investigation at Vital Ambulatory Healthcare agency on Harwin.Houston's FBI team responded to the 6000 block of Harwin around 1:00 p.m.According to reports from the FBI, officials are conducting a lawful search at the healthcare agency. The reason for the search is unknown.Vital Ambulatory Healthcare Inc. is a modern home health care agency, which offers nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, medical social and home health aide.