A father and daughter are in critical condition following a tragic crash in Waller County early Monday.Waller police say the father was driving with a friend in the front seat and his son and daughter in the back when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel.The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of US 290 just before FM 362.Police believe the car the man was driving drifted off the road and slammed into the guardrail.Accident investigators say the impact from the collision flipped the car into the air before it landed right-side up on the highway.The young girl was thrown from the vehicle.Police say the father jumped out to attend to his daughter when a second vehicle passing the crash scene hit the father.The man and his daughter were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.They underwent surgery this morning.Police say the family friend and son were talking following the crash and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.The front seat passenger confirmed he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. It's not clear if the other passengers were properly restrained.Investigators say they were returning home from a funeral when the crash happened.A portion of US 290 was closed for several hours after the accident.Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer will have a live update on this developing story at 11 a.m. on ABC13.