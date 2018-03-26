  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for offering his 4-year-old daughter for sex (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for listing his 4-year-old daughter for sex under the heading, "Play with Daddie's [sic] Little Girl" on Craigslist, Harris County prosecutors said.

Andrew Turley, 30 was sentenced by a jury after being convicted of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18.

"This case broke my heart. A father is supposed to be a protector not a predator," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Stewanna Miskell said. "Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community."

Back in 2015, Turley thought he was emailing a potential "John," who was responding to his Craigslist ad. Instead, Turley was exchanging messages with an officer from the Houston Police Vice Division.

Over the course of nearly 70 emails, Turley told the would-be customer he had a girl "younger than 10" that he would give "sleep meds" for an encounter.

He charged $1,000 for two hours with his daughter, officials said.

Turley implied through the messages the girl might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK.

A time was agreed upon when Turley would be in town to visit his daughter, who lived with her mother in the Houston area.

The undercover officer arrived at the apartment, Turley checked the cash, then took him to a bedroom where the girl was in bed and appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance," according to officers. Turley was then arrested.

"Due to the excellent work of Houston Police Department Vice division, this little girl's life and innocence was saved," Assistant District Attorney Johna Stallings, chief of the Child Exploitation Crimes Division said.

Turley was sentenced to 30 years on each charge that must be served consecutively. He must serve a minimum of 45 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimesex abuse against childrensex crimescraigslistfather chargedprisonu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Show More
Wife's story after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
More Video