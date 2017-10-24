SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">The outfits of Kate Upton during Astros games</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Aside from Justin Verlander's fast ball, fiance and supermodel Kate Upton has been getting the attention of a lot of Houstonians lately.

She has been spotted at many Houston Astros games cheering her "man" on. He has, in fact, not lost since Aug. 31.

She's been seen in the luxury boxes and behind home plate during the games, and many people have been noticing her wardrobe.

After the Astros won the ALCS championship, people started frantically looking for the rainbow Astros sweater Upton wore.

It was made by a company in Philadelphia called Mitchell & Ness, and costs $200.



During game 2 of the New York Yankees series, Upton wore a Gucci pink shimmery sweater with gold sequins, a Gucci heart plisse skirt and and Alex Woo Astros necklace. According to Neiman Marcus, the sweater costs $1,800. And on the Net-A-Porter website, the skirt is listed for $1,990. Too bad though, because it's sold out.

During an Oct. 4 game, Upton and other player wives and girlfriends sported custom Astros denim jackets made by Pretty Rebel.

EMBED More News Videos

The jackets have their players' number, name and the Astros logo.



Upton, of course, had Verlander stitched on the back. The cost is $400.

With a more casual look, Upton wore a white shirt and blue Astros hat during the game on Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.

We're all curious to see what she'll be wearing for the World Series games. We'll keep you posted.

