STYLE & FASHION

Texas entrepreneur launches Airbnb-inspired app for women's closets

EMBED </>More Videos

FINALLY! Women can earn income by renting out items already hanging in their closets. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Most women have bought something on a whim, only to wear it once or twice, and then tossed it to the back of the closet or into the donation pile. Imagine renting out said item and reclaiming some, if not all, of the initial cost. Stings a little bit less, doesn't it?

Rent My Wardrobe, the new app from Dallas-based entrepreneur Rachel Sipperly, is designed to do just that. A concept similar to Airbnb - but for closets- Rent My Wardrobe gives women the ability to earn income by renting out items already hanging in their closets.

"Companies like Rent the Runway have normalized special occasion rental," says Sipperly. "But this concept presents a monetization opportunity for the two-sided marketplace."

Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionclothingrentswomenDallas
STYLE & FASHION
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Affordable Easter outfits your kids will love
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
4 makeup hacks you need to know about
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by Rottweilers
10 most shocking Facebook Live moments ever captured
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Fugitive wanted for 2016 murder in Clute captured in Mexico
Show More
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
HPD: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman inside garage
More News