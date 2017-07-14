Shoes available to buy from athletes not named JJ Watt

SPORTS

JJ Watt's new cross-training shoes are on shelves now. However, he is certainly not the only athlete with signature kicks on sale.

Here are other athletes with shoes on sale right now.
Lebron James
The Lebron XIV was released in May, just in time for his latest run to the finals.
According to Forbes, James is the top-selling NBA player for shoes. You can have your own pair for $175.


James Harden
The Houston Rockets captain released his first signature shoe for Adidas this past season. The shoe has quickly made him the face of Adidas' basketball brand. A pair will set you back about $140.

Stephen Curry
Seemingly invincible on the court, Curry faced ridicule over his shoe.
The two-time NBA champ's shoes by Under Armour is currently selling under $100.

Lonzo Ball
The most visible shoe in terms of promotion, the shoe introduced by his family's Big Baller Brand starts at a whopping $495. Watt took shots at the shoe and the Lakers No. 2 pick on Twitter.



Which of these shoes would you rock?

