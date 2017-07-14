Shoes available to buy from athletes not named JJ Watt

Here are other athletes with shoes on sale right now.
#LeBron13 and I are Charged Up!! #StriveForGreatness #NikeForLife #Blessed pic.twitter.com/jH9gAoXeIJ— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 15, 2015
The Lebron XIV was released in May, just in time for his latest run to the finals.
According to Forbes, James is the top-selling NBA player for shoes. You can have your own pair for $175.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— James Harden (@JHarden13) April 7, 2017
I'm #Lockedin🔒 with my "Red Glares" 🔴
that just dropped today. #hardenvol1 (Click the link)https://t.co/jLyhadgGwU pic.twitter.com/mxO2VmgH6g
James Harden
The Houston Rockets captain released his first signature shoe for Adidas this past season. The shoe has quickly made him the face of Adidas' basketball brand. A pair will set you back about $140.
Rise & shine. #NYC, here’s your first clue to win a signed pair of the LTD Gold #CURRY3Zer0 #UAContest… pic.twitter.com/PXjeEBHl09— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 4, 2017
Seemingly invincible on the court, Curry faced ridicule over his shoe.
The two-time NBA champ's shoes by Under Armour is currently selling under $100.
EXCLUSIVE: Lonzo Ball’s signature sneaker has arrived.— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 4, 2017
Independently made by Big Baller Brand.
Meet the ZO2: https://t.co/sst8h7jfal pic.twitter.com/CGhtGbgKPq
The most visible shoe in terms of promotion, the shoe introduced by his family's Big Baller Brand starts at a whopping $495. Watt took shots at the shoe and the Lakers No. 2 pick on Twitter.
400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017
Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK
