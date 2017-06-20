STYLE & FASHION

President Trump swimsuit for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

The company Beloved Shirts is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of the president, showing a close up of Trump with a shocked look on his face. (KTRK)

Supporters of President Donald Trump can now show their support for him while at the beach.

The company Beloved Shirts is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of the president, showing a close up of Trump with a shocked look on his face.

It is made out of hand cut material and keeping with the president's campaign stance, is made in America - California to be exact.

Beloved Shirts is offering the swimsuit for $50.

It comes in sizes ranging from extra small to double extra large.

You will have to wait about 10 days for the swimsuit to ship because it is handcrafted.

The same company recently came out with bathing suits that look like a hairy man's upper body.

The suits are sold in various skin tones and are complete with chest hair, nipples and back hair.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
fashionswimmingPresident Donald Trumppolitics
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Weird fashion trends heat up the summer
4 sleek ways to jump-start your style with a jumpsuit
Should men be allowed to wear shorts to the office?
J. Crew sells out of Barron Trump's 'The Expert' t-shirt
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Stay weather aware: Tropical system shifts west towards Texas
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
From meat to seafood: Underbelly makes big menu change
Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash
Cattle stolen from ranch in the middle of the night
Black Cowboy Museum brings rich history to life
Show More
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Gay couple targeted by vandals in Sienna Plantation
More News
Top Video
From meat to seafood: Underbelly makes big menu change
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Black Cowboy Museum brings rich history to life
Cattle stolen from ranch in the middle of the night
More Video