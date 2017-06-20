President Trump swimsuit for sale

The company Beloved Shirts is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of the president, showing a close up of Trump with a shocked look on his face.
It is made out of hand cut material and keeping with the president's campaign stance, is made in America - California to be exact.
Beloved Shirts is offering the swimsuit for $50.
It comes in sizes ranging from extra small to double extra large.
You will have to wait about 10 days for the swimsuit to ship because it is handcrafted.
The same company recently came out with bathing suits that look like a hairy man's upper body.
The suits are sold in various skin tones and are complete with chest hair, nipples and back hair.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff