Don't break the bank for your teen's prom night

Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez shows how renting a prom dress can help you save money on your teen's big night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is prom season and teens everywhere are preparing for the night they'll remember forever.

For teens, it's the biggest night of the year but for parents it can be a pricey process.

Last year, families spent an average of $919 on prom. The dress is a big expense, but one teen found a way to slash that price by 75 percent.

Many online rental companies offer great deals on gowns for special occasions but there weren't a lot of options for teens.

One mother launched Charlotte's-Closet.com, an online rental shop with a younger shopper in mind.

The site offers dresses for occasions like prom, 8th grade dances and sorority formals. Dresses are available for up to 75 percent off the original price, with some as low as $26.

Users are also given the opportunity to try the dresses on at home. For a small fee, they can order three dresses up to six months before the event, try them on and return them. The fee will then be applied to the dress they choose to rent.

Dresses are shipped within a day. Dry cleaning and shipping are included in the fee.

Browse dresses for rent at Charlotte's-Closet.com.

