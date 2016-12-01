CLOTHING

Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
EMBED </>More News Videos

There are many suggestions out there for how often you should clean your blue jeans. But who is right? (KTRK)

Brandon de Hoyos
It's the great debate of the laundry room.

If you ask people how often they should wash their jeans, you'll get a variety of answers and interesting suggestions.

RELATED: Stretch your dollar and the life of your jeans
EMBED </>More News Videos

A fashion expert says price doesn't matter as long as you know how to pick the right pair and take care of them.



While we won't try to sway you, experts say there is a right and wrong way to clean those jeans and make them last longer.

Answers vary, depending on who you ask
Like fingerprints, it seems everyone has a different response when asked about washing jeans.

SEE ALSO: Are yoga pants killing the jeans industry?

Jeans are on display at a department store.



"If I wear them a couple times, I was them in cold water then hang them on a line to dry," viewer Ashley Tate told Eyewitness News.

Others said three of four times was the rule of thumb.

Still, others said you should only wash jeans when you spill something on them.

RELATED: Why Levi's CEO says stop washing your jeans

In this Feb. 4, 2011 photo, salesman Jesus Ibarra straightens out Levis jeans on display at a store in Hayward, Calif.



"I spot clean where needed, but to be honest with you, I was them as little as possible," viewer Joey Rodriguez said. "Especially the dark ones, or really expensive ones."

So who is right?

Wash those jeans less often
People balked in 2014 when Levi's CEO Chip Bergh said you could go as much as year or longer without washing your jeans.

SEE ALSO: How Levi Strauss jeans were born
EMBED </>More News Videos

The first denim "waist overalls," which were marketed to laborers, were an instant success in the U.S.



While many viewers we spoke to agreed with Bergh, refusing to wash their jeans aside from spot cleaning, fashion stylist Wendy Patterson disagrees.

She tells Eyewitness News you should aim to wash jeans every four or five wears, sometimes less if the denim has a dirty wash or special coloring.

Some viewers said they will only wash to help tighten up jeans that have become too lose.

RELATED: 6 tips to cut laundry costs
EMBED </>More News Videos

Don't let your laundry take you to the cleaners!



Patterson said buying the right pair of jeans matters, and recommended finding a pair with one or two percent elastin, lycra or spandex to help maintain their shape.

Keep smelly jeans at bay
Finally, you can wash your jeans less and bust odors by following these tips from Patterson and our ABC13 viewers:

  • Use a steamer to keep your jeans from getting smelly
  • Hang jeans in the bathroom as you shower to re-freshen the fabric
  • Spray water or a mix of water and essential oils on your jeans to treat odors, and throw them in the dryer on low for a few minutes
  • Viewer Darren Perlmutter said, "Throw 'em in the freezer in a Ziplock bag" to help keep your jeans smelling clean
Related Topics:
fashionlaundromatclothing stainsclothinghome tipbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOTHING
Think you know how to wear a scarf? Think again!
The British 'royal family' sports adorable Christmas sweaters for charity
Sealy woman gets fresh start with new clothing line
Protect your heels with these easy fashion fixes
More clothing
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Beauty tips: How to pull off a nude lip color
Perfecting your smokey eye for the holidays
VOTE: Who has the ugliest Christmas sweater at ABC13?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police: Robber kills father in front of his family
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
Show More
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
Lost 3-year-old wanders into store
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
More News
Top Video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
Yoga for runners keeps you footloose & fancy-free
More Video