GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Kicking off the summer beach season, the Galveston Island Beach Revue weekend highlights the special history of the island.
Dubbed the "Pageant of Pulchritude" by C.E. Barfield, the Galveston beauty contest began in the summer of 1920, marking the beginning of tourist season each summer until 1932 when the pageants ended, in part due to the Great Depression.
In 2009, the Galveston Island Beach Revue was resurrected into a two-day, family-friendly event. The Revue features events Friday and Saturday, highlighted by the Bathing Beauties Contest.
PHOTOS: See the famed Beauties from 2016
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff