HOUSTON (KTRK) --Welcome to Frolic's Castle, what's being billed as the world's largest indoor playground for young children.
Located in Memorial City Mall, the 3,000 square foot, three-level, medieval castle is set in an enchanted forest filled with wizards, knights and family-friendly, fire-breathing dragons.
"Our intent was to create something special and over-the-top," says Harry Hadland, Vice President of Retail and Hospitality. "It's an unforgettable, interactive adventure."
The soft play area is made out of hand-crafted sculpted foam and the play elements are custom-made with certified bacteria and fungal-resistant materials.
The fairy-tale wonderland is home to a friendly green dragon named Frolic, his purple wife Felicity and their son, Puffy.
On any given day, Frolic himself is known to make special appearances.
Frolic's Castle gets about 1,000 visitors a week. The best part is that admission is free.