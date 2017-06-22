Cool Spaces Do you know of any cool spaces you'd like us to feature? Fill out the form and let us know! Email address: Enter name: Evening phone:

Welcome to Frolic's Castle, what's being billed as the world's largest indoor playground for young children.Located in Memorial City Mall, the 3,000 square foot, three-level, medieval castle is set in an enchanted forest filled with wizards, knights and family-friendly, fire-breathing dragons."Our intent was to create something special and over-the-top," says Harry Hadland, Vice President of Retail and Hospitality. "It's an unforgettable, interactive adventure."The soft play area is made out of hand-crafted sculpted foam and the play elements are custom-made with certified bacteria and fungal-resistant materials.The fairy-tale wonderland is home to a friendly green dragon named Frolic, his purple wife Felicity and their son, Puffy.On any given day, Frolic himself is known to make special appearances.Frolic's Castle gets about 1,000 visitors a week. The best part is that admission is free.