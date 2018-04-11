  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Woman adopts boy after meeting his birth mother on flight

Two women are forever connected after a chance meeting on a plane. (KTRK)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A little boy has a new family after a chance meeting on a plane.

Samantha Snipes was eight months pregnant and leaving an abusive relationship when she met Temple Phipps on a flight to North Carolina.

The women shared stories and exchanged numbers.

A few days later, Snipes went into labor.

She decided to give the baby to Phipps, who dreamed of becoming a mother.

"She already looked like she loved him after holding him for an hour. The stuff that I wasn't feeling, she was feeling and I was watching that, and that's what made me decide this was the right thing to do," Snipes told WRAL.

The baby boy is named Vaughn. The women celebrated his first birthday together.

A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

