  • LIVE VIDEO Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Texas City
FAMILY & PARENTING

Deployed airman surprises teacher mom during school assembly

While leading a school assembly, a Long Island teacher was surprised by her son, a previously deployed U.S. airman. (WABC)

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
While leading a school assembly, a New York teacher was surprised by her son, a previously deployed U.S. airman.

Regina Benzing cried as her son, U.S. Airman Eric Benzing, walked toward her with arms open in the gymnasium Wednesday. Students waved American flags and cheered during their embrace.

The 20-year-old U.S. Air Force fuel specialist had been deployed in Germany since September.

The school asked Regina Benzing to read the names of students honored at a "Student of the Month" assembly. Little did she know, her son's name was on that list.

"I've been waiting for a long time to put my arms around him," Regina Benzing said.
