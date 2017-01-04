FAMILY & PARENTING

Parents get married at Texas Children's to honor premature son
EMBED </>More News Videos

Lilly Nguyen and Phil De Carlos held a New Year's Day wedding at the Texas Children's Hospital chapel to honor their infant son, who was born prematurely. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Grab your tissues.

The chapel at Texas Children's Hospital was home to a hopeful, joyous celebration on Sunday afternoon as the parents of a NICU patient who was born prematurely were married.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Lilly Nguyen and Phil De Carlos' son Lucas was born in October, only 24 weeks into Nguyen's pregnancy. He weighed just over one pound, and has been in the NICU ever since.

In December, De Carlos proposed to Nguyen by outfitting Lucas with a special bib decorated with symbols of marriage and the words, "Will you marry my papa?"

Instead of waiting, the couple decided to marry in the hospital so that they could involve Lucas in the ceremony.

"You live everyday like there's no tomorrow. We want him to be part of our special day, we want Lucas to look back and through all this pain, stress and struggle, I want him to see that there's still something good that came out of it," Nguyen said.

After the wedding, the newlyweds and Nguyen's three other children visited Lucas in the NICU.

Now three months old, Lucas weighs four pounds and has been growing and progressing with each passing day, doctors say.
Related Topics:
familyweddingTexas Childrens HospitalbabyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
Couple announces pregnancy with cute stop-motion time-lapse
Woman battling cancer gives birth to quadruplets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
YMCA instructor loses weight and becomes an inspiration
Show More
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
Macy's to close 3 Houston-area stores, 68 nationwide
Racist, hate-filled graffiti left at Memorial High School
TSU pulls Kim Burrell show after comments about gays
Body found hours after hit and run crash
More News
Top Video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Body found hours after hit and run crash
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More Video