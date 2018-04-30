RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --If it's lunchtime, you can find Melanie Smith serving her creole creations at M&M's in Richmond.
She makes cornbread along with other Creole and soul food favorites from scratch. She feels she's come a long way after starting the business with a barbecue tent and a few tables.
"We started using our kitchen for community support, which is my favorite thing," said Smith.
She hosts local groups at the restaurant and donated food during Hurricane Harvey.
Her children are in high school and are young adults now, but Smith says she was single for many of the years she spent raising kids. She still includes them in running the restaurant.
"There's so many times when I'm literally taking off my apron, and jumping in the car to run to a basketball game," said Smith.
She says she wouldn't have it any other way.
"You teach them the benefit of hard work, and you give them something to be proud of. So when my kids tell me they're proud of me, that's pretty much it, said Smith.
M&M's Southern Creole Kitchen is off Highway 90 on Jackson in Richmond, near OakBend Medical Center. You can take a peek at the business here.
