Marine's son cries in new stepmoms' arms while they exchange vows

Marine's son cries in new step moms' arms while they exchange vows. (WPVI)

RIPLEY, New York --
United States Marine Core Sergeant Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Leehan said "I do" on Saturday at their wedding at Quincy Cellars in Ripley, New York.

While the two newlyweds exchanged vows, Sergeant Newville's 4-year-old son, Gage, became overwhelmed with emotion.

Gage wrapped his arms around his new stepmom and his eyes filled with tears as she read the vows that she had wrote for him.

Both of the newlyweds are still on active military duty.

Because of their commitment to serve, they will not be taking a honeymoon at this time.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Newville will return to their Joint Base, McGuire-Dix-LakeHurts, in just a few days.

