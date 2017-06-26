Houston center makes knowing your family history easier

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Knowing where you come from is an important part of knowing who you are. Genealogy is being able to trace your lineage back decades to find your family origins.
With the affordability of DNA testing, companies are catching on and offering home genealogy test kits.
Companies like Ancestry.com and 23andme.com promise to help you track your family history by background information or even simple cheek swabs.
Tonight at 10 p.m.: Genealogy testing kits. How accurate are the results? How much do they cost? ABC13 looks into the growing popularity of genealogy kits and what you really need to know before trying them.
The Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research is making genealogy more accessible. The library has two upcoming events that are free to anyone interested in learning more about genealogy:
A Family History Writing Workshop with Devon Noel Lee
A three-part series of workshops on writing your family stories with guest speaker, author and blogger Devon Noel Lee.
July 8
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
DAR Day
Learn more about your lineage and gather the information necessary to join Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
July 15
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
The Deer Park Public Library also holds genealogy events. Contact the library for any upcoming dates. Many Houston area library branches have large genealogy sections. Check with your local librarian who may be able to help you learn more about researching your family history.
